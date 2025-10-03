Thousands without power across Galway due to Storm Amy

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Thousands of homes across Galway are without power as Storm Amy makes it way over the country.

We’re one of the worst affected counties, alongside Mayo, Sligo, Roscommon, Leitrim, Cavan and Donegal.

Every area in Galway is affected – but there are major outages in areas like Athenry, Oughterard, Clifden, Ballinasloe and North Tuam.

In Salthill, the road is closed between Seapoint and Galway Business School, but all other routes are open.

In the county, the following roads are closed:

N59 east and west of Kylemore Abbey;

R341 at Ballinafad Church;

R336 (Screebe to Maam Cross), approx. 2km north of Screebe Waterfall;

R344 near Gleninagh Cottage, Inagh Valley;

N59 near Pine Island Viewpoint, close to junction with R341 Roundstone Road.

The following roads are passable, but motorists are advised to take extreme care.

N59 at Killeen House, Rahoon;

R336 between Maam and Leenaun (near Breenaun);

R336 near Ulta Beaga;

R336 at Camus lake.

There are also many other reports of primary roads partially affected by fallen debris and trees, including Oranmore to Claregalway, Moycullen to Oughterard, and the N17 at Milltown

And there are many, many local roads affected by flooding and fallen trees.