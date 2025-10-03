  • Services

Services

Thousands without power across Galway due to Storm Amy

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 2 minutes read

Thousands without power across Galway due to Storm Amy
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Thousands of homes across Galway are without power as Storm Amy makes it way over the country.

We’re one of the worst affected counties, alongside Mayo, Sligo, Roscommon, Leitrim, Cavan and Donegal.

Every area in Galway is affected – but there are major outages in areas like Athenry, Oughterard, Clifden, Ballinasloe and North Tuam.

In Salthill, the road is closed between Seapoint and Galway Business School, but all other routes are open.

In the county, the following roads are closed:

N59 east and west of Kylemore Abbey;
R341 at Ballinafad Church;
R336 (Screebe to Maam Cross), approx. 2km north of Screebe Waterfall;
R344 near Gleninagh Cottage, Inagh Valley;
N59 near Pine Island Viewpoint, close to junction with R341 Roundstone Road.

The following roads are passable, but motorists are advised to take extreme care.

N59 at Killeen House, Rahoon;
R336 between Maam and Leenaun (near Breenaun);
R336 near Ulta Beaga;
R336 at Camus lake.

There are also many other reports of primary roads partially affected by fallen debris and trees, including Oranmore to Claregalway, Moycullen to Oughterard, and the N17 at Milltown

And there are many, many local roads affected by flooding and fallen trees.

More like this:
no_space
Galway-led superhero study defines true values of heroism

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA Galway-led study on superheroes is looking to draw ...

no_space
Final approval for new vet course at ATU Mountbellew

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMFinal approval has now been given for a new veterinar...

no_space
Major power outages and significant road closures due to Storm Amy

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe impact of Storm Amy is already being sharply felt...

no_space
Orange wind warning now in effect for Galway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMPhoto - N59 at Pine Island Galway and five other west...

no_space
Approval for transformative Dublin Road "BusConnects" corridor

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMFinal approval has been given for a major transformat...

no_space
Five sets of skeletal human remains found at Tuam mother and baby site

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMFive sets of historic, skeletal human remains have be...

no_space
Man denies University of Galway burglary

BY RONAN JUDGE A 26-year-old man has pleaded not guilty to burglary at a building on the groun...

no_space
Woman has ‘no explanation’ for unprovoked street attack

By Ronan Judge A 22-year-old woman has "no explanation" for an unprovoked assault on a woman o...

no_space
Woman charged with arson at Galway city house

By Ronan Judge A 21-year-old carer has appeared in court charged with committing arson with in...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up