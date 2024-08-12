  • Services

Services

Thousands without power across Galway after overnight thunderstorms

Published:

Thousands without power across Galway after overnight thunderstorms
Share story:

Thousands of people across Galway are waking up without power this morning.

It’s after heavy rain and thunderstorms for much of the night – a status yellow rain alert was in place until 7 this morning for much of the West and Northwest


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

At least three sets of traffic lights across the city are out of action this morning – on Parkmore road, at the Tuam road junction and in the Westside area.

Areas right across the city and county are impacted by power outages, and ESB crews are working to restore power, but some people may be waiting until 6pm

The post Thousands without power across Galway after overnight thunderstorms appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Plans progress to develop water quality community forum in Galway

The Local Authority Waters Programme, known as LAWPRO is linking up with the Galway Bay Southeast...

no_space
Man due before Galway District Court over threats made against Taoiseach Simon Harris

A man is due before Galway District Court later today in connection with online threats made agai...

no_space
Over €1.2 million for Galway organisations under the Community Recognition Fund

A substantial number of Galway clubs and organisations are to share a €1.2 million slice of publi...

no_space
Businesses get breathing space from state funding

More than €3.7 million has been paid to businesses across the county under the Increased Cost of ...

no_space
Aer Arann’s major investment

Aer Arann Islands is planning a major upgrade of its fleet – an investment that could double its ...

no_space
Speculation TV presenter Grainne Seoige may run for Fianna Fail in Galway West in general election

There’s speculation that TV presenter Grainne Seoige may run for Fianna Fail in Galway West...

no_space
Tuam student ensures every dog has its day

A campaign launched by a 13-year-old North Galway student for the creation of a dog park in Tuam ...

no_space
Town Centre scheme will breathe new life into old Nuns’ Island Theatre

There was good news for Galway last week as the Government unveiled the five projects to benefit ...

no_space
Hardy warriors tackle Connemara course in Mountain Running League

Forty hardy runners took part in the recent mountain race on Mount Gable near the village of Clon...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up