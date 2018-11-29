Thousands welcome Tuam singer home after X-Factor success

Thousands gathered in Tuam to welcome home X Factor star Brendan Murray who admitted feeling more nervous in front of his home fans than on the live shows.

Brendan exited the show last weekend but judging by the reaction he received, it almost seemed as if he was a winner.

The former Eurovision Song Contest representative enthralled the audience as he sang the songs that got him to the semi-finals of X Factor.

Prior to him appearing on stage, he did a tour of the town and when he arrived on stage he received a hero’s welcome from his mainly young audience.

“I am more nervous now than when I appeared on the live shows”, Brendan admitted as he enthralled the audience for more than an hour.

And while he may not have the X-Factor crown, Brendan Murray’s gracious reaction following his elimination at the semi-final on Saturday night earned him many admirers.

When the announcement was made that he was departing the show, he smiled as he described it as being the best experience of his life.

It was not surprising that the 22 year old’s reaction proved an absolute winner on social media where he was hailed for his magnanimity in defeat.

The Tuam singer will be returning to London as he will be performing along with other contestants in the finals this weekend.

