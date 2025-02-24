Thousands turn out in tribute to three-time All-Star and community stalwart

The massive turnout for the funeral of legendary Galway hurler Michael Coleman heard the chief celebrant at his Requiem Mass say that his death had cast a dark shadow over the whole community.

Hurlers from Galway and across the country who lined out with him during the 1980s turned out for both his removal and funeral. GAA officials at the time were also in attendance.

Michael was described as “a pure gentleman” both on and off the pitch. Many of his former classmates in St Jarlath’s College in Tuam travelled long distances to be in attendance.

Indeed such was the esteem that he was held in across the entire county that shuttle buses were arranged to transport thousands of mourners to Thursday’s funeral service at the Church of The Immaculate Conception, Brooklodge near Tuam.

President Michael D Higgins’ aide-de-camp Commandant Brian Walsh was also among the attendees there to honour him.

While Michael played football in Jarlath’s, hurling was his passion, winning him three All-Stars as he progressed his career at inter-county level with Galway.

He was also described as a fantastic role model for young and upcoming hurlers, guiding them and offering them any assistance when it came to improving their skills.

The 61-year-old, who was a critical part of Galway’s 1988 All-Ireland win, passed away following an accident near his home in Ballyglunin. It came as a huge shock to the whole locality who regarded him as both a hurling hero and a community activist.

In his homily, Chief Celebrant Fr Ronnie Boyle said it was impossible to offer answers or explanations in response to the shock that had reverberated around his community, since Mr his passing.

Fr Boyle said he had never met anyone like him and that a dark shadow had been cast across the entire area following his death.

He said that Michael Coleman was a man of faith and hope and that this might offer some comfort to those mourning his loss.

When he was outlining the many parish initiatives Mr Coleman was involved in, Fr Boyle recalled how he had organised for the local church to be painted during the Covid-19 lockdown. “It was not because he had to do it, but because he wanted to do it and it needed to be done,” he said.

Fr Boyle said this typified his approach to life, as a man who would organise and galvanise the community, in the interests of those who lived in the locality.

“He didn’t see problems, he saw opportunities,” he said.

Michael Coleman’s son Dara led moving funeral tributes to what a ‘special person’ he was to their family and community at large.

Dara read “a letter from Michael”. It stated: “I’m writing this from Heaven where there’s no more sadness just eternal love.

“Don’t be sad that I am out of sight, I am with you morning, noon and night.

“God has picked me up and welcomed me so don’t be afraid. Just remember there would be no flowers unless there was rain.

“As you walk on with me on your mind, remember I’m walking in your footsteps, only half a step behind.

“I will always love you, watching from above.”

Mr Coleman is survived by his wife, Mary, and their children Dara and Sinéad.

Pictured: The funeral of Michael Coleman at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Brooklodge, Ballyglunin. Photo: Brian Harding.