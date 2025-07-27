Thousands of visitors visiting Croagh Patrick today for Reek Sunday

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Thousands of pilgrims of all ages have been making their way to Croagh Patrick today for the annual Reek Sunday pilgrimage.

Visitors from all over the world are climbing Croagh Patrick today as part of the traditional Reek Sunday pilgrimage.

Ireland’s Holy Mountain is part of the Archdiocese of Tuam and Archbishop Francis Duffy was present to greet pilgrims over the weekend.

Archbishop Duffy was also the main celebrant for the vigil mass held yesterday evening in St Mary’s Church, Westport.

Mass on the summit began at 8am this morning and will continue until 2pm.

A special mass as Gaeilge was also celebrated at the summit this morning by Bishop Fintan Monahan, Bishop of Killaloe.

This year’s theme is ‘Christian Hope’ and following the late Pope Francis designating 2025 as a universal ‘Jubilee Year of Hope’, Croagh Patrick, Lough Derg and Knock have been identified by the Irish Bishops as national pilgrimage sites.

Pilgrims to these three well-known Irish sanctuaries can now obtain a ‘Pilgrim Passport’ for stamping when undertaking a pilgrimage to the three shrines during the Jubilee Year.

Once all three pilgrimage sites are visited, a pilgrim is eligible to receive a special commemorative Jubilee Year medal.

More details on this can be found on pilgrimpassport.ie