Thousands of homes without power in Tuam

Galway Bay fm newsroom – More than 2,000 homes and businesses are without power in Tuam this evening.

It’s after torrential rain and heavy winds swept across the county this afternoon.

While a rainfall warning remains in place for Galway until six this evening, the worst of the weather passed over the county this afternoon.

It comes in the aftermath of gusts that peaked at up to 100km/h.

By around 4pm, disruptions were affecting almost five thousand homes in the Tuam North area. That figure is now down to just over 2,000.

ESB crews are currently working to repair the major fault – and it’s estimated power will be restored to affected homes by around 8pm.