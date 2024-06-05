Thousands of Galway students to begin State Examinations this morning
Thousands of students across Galway city and county are to begin their Leaving and Junior Certificate exams this morning.
Nationally, a record 136,160 candidates will put pen to paper at more than 800 exam halls across the country.
English is the first subject up for both Leaving and Junior cert students – and final exams will continue until June 25th.
Students are being advised to know their timetables and be sure to eat well over the next three weeks.
Teachers Union of Ireland President, David Waters, says students need to keep moving forward if exams don’t go how they planned:
