Thousands of Galway children waiting for Psychology and Speech and Language Therapy

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Over 2,700 children in Galway are on waiting lists for Psychology and Speech and Language Therapy

Almost a thousand children are waiting to see a Psychologist, with around half of those waiting for an appointment for more than a year

Meanwhile there are 704 children waiting for an initial assesment for Speech and Language Therapy, with over 300 of those waiting for their first appointment.

Roscommon Galway Sinn Féin TD Claire Kerrane says it’s absolutely unacceptable

