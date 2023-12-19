Thousands of euro worth of jewellery stolen from a shop in Clarinbridge

Thousands of euro worth of jewellery has been stolen from a shop in Clarinbridge.

The incident took place just after 11 yesterday morning at the premises on Barrack Street.





Caoimhe Killeen reports:

