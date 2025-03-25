  • Services

Thousands of euro of building materials stolen from house renovation site in Kylebrack

Published:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Thousands of euro of building materials and an expensive steel gate have been stolen from a house renovation site in Kylebrack

Between 2 on Saturday afternoon and midday a number of items were taken from the site of an old derelict house at Marblehill

They include a 30 foot steel gate, a number of shed roof trusses, a large quantity of roof slates and a large amount of cut stone.

The culprits brought a mini-digger to the site to help load the items, but left this machine behind them

Anyone who may have seen any person or vehicle acting suspiciously in the area or anyone who may have come across these items for sale is asked to contact Loughrea Gardaí on 091 84 28 70

