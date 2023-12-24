Thousands making journey home for Christmas – Public Transport Update

Thousands of people are making last minute journeys home across the country ahead of Christmas Day.

Bus services in Galway are running a Sunday service this Christmas Eve with services running until 8/9pm.

Nationally, Bus Eireann and Irish Rail services will end at around 9 pm.

Monday 25 December – Christmas Day

Some taxi companies will offer a limited service – but many will be closed.

All other services – trains and city and regional buses are closed for Christmas Day.

For St Stevens Day, Most companies will run a regular Sunday service – but some are not operating at all.

No trains will run.

Passengers are advised to check the websites of the firms for details.

