Thousands expected to gather in city next month for official programme launch of Galway 2020

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Thousands are expected to gather in the city next month as Galway 2020 officially launches its programme for Galway’s year as European Capital of Culture.

Event organisers have submitted a proposal to the city council to hold the event at Eyre Square on September 18th.

The proposal is available for inspection at City Hall.

An audience of up to 8,000 people is expected to attend the event where a host of projects will be unveiled.

Organisers say these projects will turn Galway’s streets into theatres and Galway’s landscape into a gallery.

The opening night for Galway 2020 will take place in February.

Tune in to Galway Bay fm news for more…