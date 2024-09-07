Crowds in the region of 4-5,000 are expected to be in Monivea for the Agricultural Show that will be held in the Village tomorrow.

Classes will begin at 9am for horses and ponies and there is a new addition this year with a new horse and pony working ring.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

There are also 20 classes in the dog section and the show will also have a vintage display and a new machinery section along with craft stalls and trade stands.

Those who come for the entertainment will not be disappointed either with live music, a large funfair and a performance from the Abbeyknockmoy set dancers.

Anyone who buys an entrance ticket will also be entered into a draw for a 2 night weekend away sponsored by Screens of Guilka.

The post Thousands expected to attend tomorrow’s Monivea Show appeared first on Galway Bay FM.