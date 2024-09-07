  • Services

Services

no_space

no_space

Thousands expected to attend tomorrow’s Monivea Show

Published:

Thousands expected to attend tomorrow’s Monivea Show
Share story:

Crowds in the region of 4-5,000 are expected to be in Monivea for the Agricultural Show that will be held in the Village tomorrow.

Classes will begin at 9am for horses and ponies and there is a new addition this year with a new horse and pony working ring.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

There are also 20 classes in the dog section and the show will also have a vintage display and a new machinery section along with craft stalls and trade stands.

Those who come for the entertainment will not be disappointed either with live music, a large funfair and a performance from the Abbeyknockmoy set dancers.

Anyone who buys an entrance ticket will also be entered into a draw for a 2 night weekend away sponsored by Screens of Guilka.

The post Thousands expected to attend tomorrow’s Monivea Show appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Lucky Galway Prize Bonds holder scoops €50,000

A lucky Galway Prize Bonds holder has scooped €50,000 The lucky bond AAG111019 was purchased in 2...

no_space
Cllr John Connolly and Gráinne Seoige selected as Fianna Fáil Galway West election candidates

Fianna Fáil has confirmed that Cllr John Connolly and Gráinne Seoige have been selected to contes...

no_space
Clifden RNLI involved in medical evacuation from Inisbofin

Emergency services were involved in an evacuation that took place on Inisbofin yesterday. The Cli...

no_space
Fifteen of Galway’s finest producers make the shortlist for Irish Food Awards

Fifteen of Galway’s finest producers have made the cut for this year’s Blas na hÉireann, the Iris...

no_space
Music for Galway to kick off season with RTÉ Orchestra

This year’s Music for Galway concert season will kick off on Friday, September 27, in Leisureland...

no_space
Pioneering programme open for applications from female entrepreneurs in Galway

Two Galway businesswomen are inviting their contemporaries to follow in their footsteps – and com...

no_space
Councillors to request major funding from NTA for city footpath works

Councillors are set to inform the NTA of the €100m needed to upgrade and construct footpaths acro...

no_space
200 supercars to arrive in Salthill tomorrow for the Cannonball run

200 supercars are to arrive in Salthill tomorrow for the Cannonball run It’s the largest or...

no_space
University of Galway hosts Sir Peter Freyer Surgical Symposium

The University of Galway is hosting the largest Surgical Conference in Ireland this weekend ̵...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up