Thousands expected at Galway Racecourse for leading med-tech show
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Thousands of people are expected at Galway Racecourse today for a leading med-tech show.
It’s considered the main show in Ireland for med-tech and is Europe’s largest and fastest-growing medical device design and manufacturing event.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
Hundreds of exhibitors will flock to Ballybrit today and tomorrow for The Medical Technology Ireland Expo and Conference.
MTI’s John Courtney says it’s a great opportunity for Galway to host such an event
The post Thousands expected at Galway Racecourse for leading med-tech show appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
County planners approved 86% of planning applications in first half of 2024
County planners approved 86 percent of all planning applications in the first half of this year. ...
Planning permission submitted for €12m redevelopment of Oranmore Train Station
Planning permission has been submitted for a 12 million euro redevelopment of Oranmore Train Stat...
Galway first in Europe for Student Friendliness
Galway has ranked first in Europe for Student Friendliness. It’s also ranked third in the 5...
Croí Mobile Health Hub visiting Eyre Square for three days
The Croí Health Hub will be at Eyre Square over the next three days. It’s to coincide with ...
Over €16m for Galway sports clubs through record allocation of Government funding
Over 16 million euro has been allocated to sports clubs across Galway in a record national alloca...
Brave families tell their story to highlight critical role of Blood Bike West
By Elizabeth Garner and Jim Hynes Three families of brave young children who know exactly what...
Family-owned store celebrates sale of EuroMillions winning ticket
A family-run shop on Galway city’s Westside is celebrating the sale of a winning €1,005,000 ticke...
Grealish demands substantial slice of Apple for Galway
Galway West TD Noel Grealish has demanded that a portion of the €13bn Apple ‘windfall’ be ring-fe...
Oughterard-based butchers claim prestigious national award
An Oughterard-based business has won a category at the prestigious Euro-Toques Ireland Food Award...