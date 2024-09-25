Thousands expected at Galway Racecourse for leading med-tech show

Thousands of people are expected at Galway Racecourse today for a leading med-tech show.

It’s considered the main show in Ireland for med-tech and is Europe’s largest and fastest-growing medical device design and manufacturing event.





Hundreds of exhibitors will flock to Ballybrit today and tomorrow for The Medical Technology Ireland Expo and Conference.

MTI’s John Courtney says it’s a great opportunity for Galway to host such an event

