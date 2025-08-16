Thousands attend public rally in Ballinasloe over downgrading of maternity services at Portiuncula Hospital

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A large crowd, estimated in the thousands, took to the streets of Ballinasloe this afternoon for a public rally over the situation with maternity services at Portiuncula Hospital.

A local group was set up last month following a decision to transfer high-risk pregnancies from the hospital, following a review into the care being provided.

The Portiuncula Maternity Alliance says thousands of people have already signed a petition, with the next step being the public rally.

Ballinasloe local Ciaran Keighery was at the rally, and he spoke to John Mulligan on lunchtime news.

John first asked him about the turnout.