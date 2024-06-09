Thomas within touching distance of retaining seat

-
-
Author: Francis Farragher
~ 1 minutes read
Poll-topper Noel Thomas is within six votes of retaining his seat after the second count in Conamara South – ensuring he’ll be the first representative returned for the Local Electoral Area tonight.
Conamara South
Quota: 1,639
Distribution of MacMahon’s 122 votes.
Count 2
Thomas, Noel (IndI) (+64) 1,633
Mac an Iomaire, Padraig (FG) (+9) 1,359
Curraoin, Tomás (Rep SF) (+29) 1,003
Ó Tuairisg, Daragh (FF) (+12) 862
Lee, Máirtin (FF) 814 (+4) 818
Ó Cualáin, Dáithí (FF) 764 (+8) 772
Leainde, Michael (IndI) 708 (+28) 736
O’Hara, Kevin (SF) 663 (+12 675)
McKinstry, Alastair (Green) 623 (+4) 627
Sinéad O’Brien (Non-party) 435 (+26) 461
Ó Flatharta, PJ (Non-party) 423 (+19) 442
Curran, Michael (Non-party) 400 (+17) 417
