Thomas within touching distance of retaining seat

Published:

Thomas within touching distance of retaining seat
Poll-topper Noel Thomas is within six votes of retaining his seat after the second count in Conamara South – ensuring he’ll be the first representative returned for the Local Electoral Area tonight.

 

Conamara South

Quota: 1,639

Distribution of MacMahon’s 122 votes.

Count 2

Thomas, Noel (IndI) (+64) 1,633

Mac an Iomaire, Padraig (FG) (+9) 1,359

Curraoin, Tomás (Rep SF) (+29) 1,003

Ó Tuairisg, Daragh (FF) (+12) 862

Lee, Máirtin (FF) 814 (+4) 818

Ó Cualáin, Dáithí (FF) 764 (+8) 772

Leainde, Michael (IndI) 708 (+28) 736

O’Hara, Kevin (SF) 663 (+12 675)

McKinstry, Alastair (Green) 623 (+4) 627

Sinéad O’Brien (Non-party) 435 (+26) 461

Ó Flatharta, PJ (Non-party) 423 (+19) 442

Curran, Michael (Non-party) 400 (+17) 417

