Thomas tops the poll in Conamara South

Controversial Councillor Noel Thomas has topped the poll for the Conamara South Local Electoral Area – yet another Independent Ireland candidate enjoying a great election weekend in Galway.

The Moycullen man has topped the poll and is just 80 votes away from a quota, 200 votes ahead of second-placed Padraig Mac An Iomaire.

A third outgoing Cllr Tomás Ó Curraoin is also well placed, but the other two representatives bidding to retain their seats – Dáithí Ó Cualáin (FF) and particularly Alastair McKinstry (Greens) – face an uphill battle based on this first count.

Ó Cualáin trails both his running mates after the first count, while McKinstry, on 623 first preferences, looks to be considerable trouble at this early stage.

Caption: Poll-topper Noel Thomas.

Conamara South

Five seats

Electorate: 19,718

Total poll: 9,971

Spoiled votes: 141

Total valid poll: 9,830

Quota: 1,639

Count 1

Thomas, Noel (Ind Ire) 1,569

Mac An Iomaire, Padraig (FG) 1,350

Ó Curraoin, Tomás (Rep SF) 974

Ó Tuairisg, Daragh (FF) 850

Lee, Máirtin (FF) 814

Ó Cualáin, Dáithí (FF) 764

Leainde, Michael (IndI) 708

O’Hara, Kevin (SF) 663

McKinstry, Alastair (Green) 623

Sinéad O’Brien (Non-party) 435

Ó Flatharta, PJ (Non-party) 423

Curran, Michael (Non-party) 400

MacMahon, Doran (IFP) 122

Walsh, Aidan (TIP) 59

Slevin, Geri (Non-party) 43

Breathnach, Críostóir 33

Walsh, Slevin, Breathnach eliminated