Thomas tops the poll in Conamara South

Published:
-
-
Author: Francis Farragher
~ 1 minutes read
Controversial Councillor Noel Thomas has topped the poll for the Conamara South Local Electoral Area – yet another Independent Ireland candidate enjoying a great election weekend in Galway.
The Moycullen man has topped the poll and is just 80 votes away from a quota, 200 votes ahead of second-placed Padraig Mac An Iomaire.
A third outgoing Cllr Tomás Ó Curraoin is also well placed, but the other two representatives bidding to retain their seats – Dáithí Ó Cualáin (FF) and particularly Alastair McKinstry (Greens) – face an uphill battle based on this first count.
Ó Cualáin trails both his running mates after the first count, while McKinstry, on 623 first preferences, looks to be considerable trouble at this early stage.
Caption: Poll-topper Noel Thomas.
Conamara South
Five seats
Electorate: 19,718
Total poll: 9,971
Spoiled votes: 141
Total valid poll: 9,830
Quota: 1,639
Count 1
Thomas, Noel (Ind Ire) 1,569
Mac An Iomaire, Padraig (FG) 1,350
Ó Curraoin, Tomás (Rep SF) 974
Ó Tuairisg, Daragh (FF) 850
Lee, Máirtin (FF) 814
Ó Cualáin, Dáithí (FF) 764
Leainde, Michael (IndI) 708
O’Hara, Kevin (SF) 663
McKinstry, Alastair (Green) 623
Sinéad O’Brien (Non-party) 435
Ó Flatharta, PJ (Non-party) 423
Curran, Michael (Non-party) 400
MacMahon, Doran (IFP) 122
Walsh, Aidan (TIP) 59
Slevin, Geri (Non-party) 43
Breathnach, Críostóir 33
Walsh, Slevin, Breathnach eliminated
