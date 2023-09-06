This year’s Baboró Festival for Children promises best of spectacle and fun

Galway Bay fm newsroom – This year’s Baboró International Arts Festival for Children promises to bring the best of spectacle to Galway City.

Now in its 27th year, the annual event brings performers from all over Europe for a diverse range of events like circus, drama, dance, art and storytelling.

From October 13th, Galway’s theatres, galleries and public spaces will be open for children to explore, play and enjoy a host of interactive events.

Leah Hogarty was at the launch of this year’s festival – and has this report.