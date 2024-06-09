  • Services

Services

no_space

Supporting Local News

no_space

Third Tuam count marks end of long day

Published:

Third Tuam count marks end of long day
Share story:

The final count at the end of a long day at the Galway Lawn Tennis Club saw outgoing Cllr Mary Hoade edge ever closer to retaining her County Council seat in the Tuam Electoral Area.

The distribution of Cllr Pete Roche’s surplus of 633 helped the Headford public rep to within 90 of the 1,920 quota while there was also a significant transfer boost for broadcaster Ollie Turner on this third court.

Counting will resume in the morning to complete both Tuam and Athenry/Oranmore Electoral Areas – with counting then to begin for Loughrea, Connemara South and Ballinasloe….and for all three wards in Galway City Council, with that count at the Westside Community Centre.

Counting of votes for the European Parliament cannot begin until tomorrow night when the last of the EU countries has closed its poll.

Caption: Cllr Pete Roche…distribution of votes.

 

Count 3

Distribution of Roche surplus (633)

Cunniffe, Shaun (IndI) (+40) 1,496

Killilea, Donagh Mark (FF) (+91) 1,522

Hoade, Mary (FF) (+36) 1,834

Turner, Ollie (FG) (+160) 1,508

Sheridan, Joe (FF) (+35) 1,206

McHugh Farag, Karey (Non-party) (+74) 1,163

Silke, Luke (Aontú) (+55) 639

De Lundres Ó Dálaigh (SF) (+9) 483

Quirke, Tom (FF) (+96) 531

Kadejo, Islammiyah (Green) (+10) 290

Reynolds, Deborah (SF) (+14) 244

Oguekwe, Blessing (Lab) (+5) 224

Culligan, Ross (National Party) (+3) 153

Gaughan, Dannan Liam (TIP) (+4) 124

Lynch, Colin (Non-party) (+1) 99

 

(Lynch eliminated).

For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:

Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App

Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.

Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.

Get the Connacht Tribune Live app

The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.

More like this:
no_space
Outgoing Councillors edge closer in Athenry/Oranmore

Outgoing Councillors David Collins and James Charity edged closer to retaining their seats, after...

no_space
Transfers inch Hoade closer to home

Fianna Fáil stalwart Mary Hoade inched closer to the third seat in Tuam following the distributio...

no_space
Keogh eliminated on ninth count in City East

Fine Gael’s Aisling Keogh has been eliminated on the ninth count, bringing the counting of votes ...

no_space
Big guns power home in Galway City Central first count

It was three in a row for Mike Cubbard who became the first ever candidate in the history of Galw...

no_space
Youngest Councillor now a poll-topper too

The youngest member of Galway County Council has topped the poll in Athenry/Oranmore this time ar...

no_space
Larkin hangs in as Mathias is eliminated

A glut of transfers from eliminated The Irish People candidate Jacinta Gibbons will keep Independ...

no_space
City East goes to eighth count

The Irish People party’s Jacinta Gibbons has been eliminated on the seventh count for Galway City...

no_space
Second PBP candidate eliminated in City East

Conor Burke has become the second Solidarity People Before Profit candidate to be eliminated in G...

no_space
Fine Gael takes first two seats in Tuam

Fine Gael have taken the first two seats in the Tuam area, which had the county’s largest field o...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up