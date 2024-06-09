Third Tuam count marks end of long day

Published:
Author: Francis Farragher
~ 2 minutes read
The final count at the end of a long day at the Galway Lawn Tennis Club saw outgoing Cllr Mary Hoade edge ever closer to retaining her County Council seat in the Tuam Electoral Area.
The distribution of Cllr Pete Roche’s surplus of 633 helped the Headford public rep to within 90 of the 1,920 quota while there was also a significant transfer boost for broadcaster Ollie Turner on this third court.
Counting will resume in the morning to complete both Tuam and Athenry/Oranmore Electoral Areas – with counting then to begin for Loughrea, Connemara South and Ballinasloe….and for all three wards in Galway City Council, with that count at the Westside Community Centre.
Counting of votes for the European Parliament cannot begin until tomorrow night when the last of the EU countries has closed its poll.
Caption: Cllr Pete Roche…distribution of votes.
Count 3
Distribution of Roche surplus (633)
Cunniffe, Shaun (IndI) (+40) 1,496
Killilea, Donagh Mark (FF) (+91) 1,522
Hoade, Mary (FF) (+36) 1,834
Turner, Ollie (FG) (+160) 1,508
Sheridan, Joe (FF) (+35) 1,206
McHugh Farag, Karey (Non-party) (+74) 1,163
Silke, Luke (Aontú) (+55) 639
De Lundres Ó Dálaigh (SF) (+9) 483
Quirke, Tom (FF) (+96) 531
Kadejo, Islammiyah (Green) (+10) 290
Reynolds, Deborah (SF) (+14) 244
Oguekwe, Blessing (Lab) (+5) 224
Culligan, Ross (National Party) (+3) 153
Gaughan, Dannan Liam (TIP) (+4) 124
Lynch, Colin (Non-party) (+1) 99
(Lynch eliminated).
