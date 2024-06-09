Third Tuam count marks end of long day

The final count at the end of a long day at the Galway Lawn Tennis Club saw outgoing Cllr Mary Hoade edge ever closer to retaining her County Council seat in the Tuam Electoral Area.

The distribution of Cllr Pete Roche’s surplus of 633 helped the Headford public rep to within 90 of the 1,920 quota while there was also a significant transfer boost for broadcaster Ollie Turner on this third court.

Counting will resume in the morning to complete both Tuam and Athenry/Oranmore Electoral Areas – with counting then to begin for Loughrea, Connemara South and Ballinasloe….and for all three wards in Galway City Council, with that count at the Westside Community Centre.

Counting of votes for the European Parliament cannot begin until tomorrow night when the last of the EU countries has closed its poll.

Caption: Cllr Pete Roche…distribution of votes.

Count 3

Distribution of Roche surplus (633)

Cunniffe, Shaun (IndI) (+40) 1,496

Killilea, Donagh Mark (FF) (+91) 1,522

Hoade, Mary (FF) (+36) 1,834

Turner, Ollie (FG) (+160) 1,508

Sheridan, Joe (FF) (+35) 1,206

McHugh Farag, Karey (Non-party) (+74) 1,163

Silke, Luke (Aontú) (+55) 639

De Lundres Ó Dálaigh (SF) (+9) 483

Quirke, Tom (FF) (+96) 531

Kadejo, Islammiyah (Green) (+10) 290

Reynolds, Deborah (SF) (+14) 244

Oguekwe, Blessing (Lab) (+5) 224

Culligan, Ross (National Party) (+3) 153

Gaughan, Dannan Liam (TIP) (+4) 124

Lynch, Colin (Non-party) (+1) 99

(Lynch eliminated).