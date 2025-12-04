Third quarter troubles prove insurmountable for Killimor

Camross 2-11

Killimor 0-12

By Eanna O’Reilly in Trim

KILLIMOR’S winning run came to an end on Sunday afternoon in Trim when losing out to Laois and Leinster champions Camross by five points in the All-Ireland intermediate semi-final.

Darren McDonagh’s charges battled gallantly throughout this contest, but ultimately came up short as a highly successful season for the east Galway club came to a conclusion.

On a bitterly cold day in Trim, Killimor found themselves chasing a deficit early in the game, as Camross raced into a 1-1 to 0-0 lead after five minutes. Centre forward Gráinne Walsh opened the scoring for the Laois club with a point, before she made a strong run and pass to set up Erin Walsh, who finished to the net.

Playing into the wind, Killimor soon got up and running with a pointed free from Niamh Horan, after a foul on Ann Marie Starr. Three minutes later, Horan converted a ’45 as Killimor began to settle into the contest.

Sarah-Anne Fitzgerald soon tallied two frees at the other end for Camross, before Ann Marie Starr replied with a point, after some good work from Annie Clarke. Fitzgerald had her third free on the board, after Addyson Darcy was penalised for overcarrying, leaving the Laois club 1-4 to 0-3 ahead after 22 minutes.

Horan soon pointed her second free from the left wing to leave a goal between the sides, before Delaney sent over two excellent scores from play at the other end. Killimor reduced the margin before half time, as Horan’s dead ball accuracy was in evidence on two occasions.

The east Galway side gave as good as they got for most of the first half and could have been ahead at half time had they avoided their slow start. Nevertheless, McDonagh’s side were well in the hunt at the break, as the scoreboard read 1-6 to 0-6.

Despite playing against the wind, it was Camross who dominated the play when the action resumed. The Leinster champions scored a 1-4 without reply to take firm control of the contest. Fitzgerald sparked their purple patch with a converted free from 60 yards, before Delaney tallied her fourth point from play.

The Camross centre forward was proving a real thorn in Killimor’s side, and she soon added another well taken score from 45 yards. Two minutes later, a goalmouth scramble in the Killimor square saw a collision between ‘keeper Leah Horan and corner forward Kirsten Keenan, which resulted in both players ending up on the ground.

Despite the obvious contact on the ‘keeper in the small square, referee Philip McDonald allowed play to continue, and the ball ended up in the hand of Camross forward Leah Daly, who fired to the net.

Fitzgerald soon pointed another free to extend Camross’ lead to ten points midway through the second half. Killimor had a mountain to climb but continued to battle with great spirit. Eimear Porter got their first score of the second half, with a point from the right wing.

Pictured: Killimor’s Eimear Porter comes under pressure from Gráinne Delaney of Camross during the All-Ireland Club Camogie Intermediate semi-final in Trim on Sunday. Photo: INPHO/Leah Scholes.