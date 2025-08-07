Third quarter surge proves critical in Tuam Stars’ win

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 3 minutes read
Tuam Stars 1-13
Claregalway 1-11
By Eanna O’Reilly at Kenny Park
TUAM Stars secured a narrow victory over Claregalway in opening round of the senior football championship on Sunday evening in Athenry. David Donnellan’s charges produced a powerful third quarter performance which saw them overturn a half time deficit and take control of the contest. Although Claregalway were always in the hunt, they never managed to get ahead of Tuam during the second half.
Despite there being very little between two evenly matched sides, Tuam were deserving winners, and their third quarter display was the catalyst for their win. Donnellan’s charges always looked capable of upping the gears when necessary.
Tuam made a great start in Kenny Park and led by 0-6 to 0-0 after ten minutes. Brian Mannion opened the scoring with a point from the right wing, after a pass from Gary O’Donnell. ‘Keeper Darragh Forkan sent over an excellent two pointer from 50-yards out, with this first dead ball effort of the game.
Dara Heneghan then made a strong run up the field before pointing to make it 0-4 to 0-0. Tuam soon produced another impressive attacking move, which saw Noel Henry tally a point from the left corner. The Stars looked well capable of opening up Claregalway’s defence, and wing forward Ben O’Connell had a shot on goal deflected over the bar by Éamon McGrath.
Claregalway really needed to get off the mark, and Pádraic Commins provided some inspiration by tallying their first score in the 11th minute. Jack Glynn then kicked an impressive point from the right wing, before Commins tallied his second score, landing an excellent point after receiving a pass from Luc O’Connor.
Claregalway then received a major boost with the game’s first goal. An excellent long delivery from Glynn found Jack Lonergan, who broke inside the Tuam defence, before producing a terrific low finish past Forkan. The scores were tied at 0-6 to 1-3, but Tuam hit back with a goal of their own two minutes later.
Mannion played a well-directed pass down the right wing, which found Jamie Murphy, who laid the ball off to O’Connell, who fired past McGrath to the net. Mannion soon pointed a free to make it 1-7 to 1-3, and Tuam were in the driving seat. However, Claregalway raised their game and had a purple patch of their own during the remainder of the first half.
Pictured: Rory O’Connor of Tuam Stars breaking away from Claregalway’s Jack Mullen during Sunday’s Senior Football Championship tie at Kenny Park. Photo: David Cunniffe.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Significant long-term water works to begin in west of city next week
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMSignificant long-term water mains works will begin in...
University of Galway researchers shed light on rare ocean mixing in Arctic waters
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMResearchers at University of Galway have shed light o...
Housing body delivered 23 new social and Cost Rental homes in Galway last year
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMHousing body Clúid delivered 23 new social and Cost R...
Accommodation-seeking students warned over scam artists
Third-level students and their parents have been warned to remain vigilant of accommodation scams...
Galway must hit a new high to take down title holders
By Eanna O’Reilly THE Galway senior camogie team are set to line out in their 22nd All-Ireland...
A few favourite things this summer
Health, beauty and lifestyle with Denise McNamara I have lost at least four in-earbuds since I...
Standing with Gaza at famine memorial
The links between Israel’s policy of starving people to death in Gaza and Ireland’s man-made fami...
Return home allows April to flourish in all seasons
Groove Tube with Cian O’Connell April Lawlor, best known mononymously as April, has been a bub...
Galway In Days Gone By
1925 Senate elections It is somewhat curious commentary upon the forthcoming elections for ...