Third quarter surge proves critical in Tuam Stars’ win

Tuam Stars 1-13

Claregalway 1-11

By Eanna O’Reilly at Kenny Park

TUAM Stars secured a narrow victory over Claregalway in opening round of the senior football championship on Sunday evening in Athenry. David Donnellan’s charges produced a powerful third quarter performance which saw them overturn a half time deficit and take control of the contest. Although Claregalway were always in the hunt, they never managed to get ahead of Tuam during the second half.

Despite there being very little between two evenly matched sides, Tuam were deserving winners, and their third quarter display was the catalyst for their win. Donnellan’s charges always looked capable of upping the gears when necessary.

Tuam made a great start in Kenny Park and led by 0-6 to 0-0 after ten minutes. Brian Mannion opened the scoring with a point from the right wing, after a pass from Gary O’Donnell. ‘Keeper Darragh Forkan sent over an excellent two pointer from 50-yards out, with this first dead ball effort of the game.

Dara Heneghan then made a strong run up the field before pointing to make it 0-4 to 0-0. Tuam soon produced another impressive attacking move, which saw Noel Henry tally a point from the left corner. The Stars looked well capable of opening up Claregalway’s defence, and wing forward Ben O’Connell had a shot on goal deflected over the bar by Éamon McGrath.

Claregalway really needed to get off the mark, and Pádraic Commins provided some inspiration by tallying their first score in the 11th minute. Jack Glynn then kicked an impressive point from the right wing, before Commins tallied his second score, landing an excellent point after receiving a pass from Luc O’Connor.

Claregalway then received a major boost with the game’s first goal. An excellent long delivery from Glynn found Jack Lonergan, who broke inside the Tuam defence, before producing a terrific low finish past Forkan. The scores were tied at 0-6 to 1-3, but Tuam hit back with a goal of their own two minutes later.

Mannion played a well-directed pass down the right wing, which found Jamie Murphy, who laid the ball off to O’Connell, who fired past McGrath to the net. Mannion soon pointed a free to make it 1-7 to 1-3, and Tuam were in the driving seat. However, Claregalway raised their game and had a purple patch of their own during the remainder of the first half.

Pictured: Rory O’Connor of Tuam Stars breaking away from Claregalway’s Jack Mullen during Sunday’s Senior Football Championship tie at Kenny Park. Photo: David Cunniffe.