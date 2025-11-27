  • Services

Third person refuses honorary degree at University of Galway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A third person has announced they will not accept an honorary doctorate at University of Galway this morning.

It places further pressure on the university – as a protest is also set to take place at the awarding ceremony.

On Monday, film-maker Margo Harkin announced she would not accept an honorary doctorate from University of Galway due to its links with Israeli IT Technion.

She followed in the footsteps of fellow film-maker Lelia Doolan and the late peace activist Margaretta D’Arcy, who both returned degrees.

Yesterday, well-known actress Olwen Fouéré confirmed she too will refuse the honorary degree she was due to receive this morning.

And since, it’s emerged that Professor Kerby Miller told an event on campus that he too, would not accept the award, in light of the university’s ongoing links with Technion.

The conferring ceremony takes place at the Bailey Allen Hall at 11am – and attendees will be greeted by an ‘guard of honour’ by protestors.

 

