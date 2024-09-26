Third inspection of nursing home in Oranmore finds worsening management amid serious food issues
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 2 minutes read
A third inspection of a nursing home in Oranmore has found the management of the centre has gotten worse.
Bushfield Care Centre was the subject of two poor previous inspections – which identified serious issues in a range of areas, including staffing, food and finances.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
Overall, the latest inspection saw Bushfield Care Centre deemed non-compliant with regulations in 9 of the 10 categories assessed – with many carrying a red risk rating.
But particularly serious issues were identified when it comes to food and nutrition.
The kitchen wasn’t clean, fresh food was stored in broken margarine and ice cream containers, and some undated fresh food had a bad smell.
Inspectors found that food orders weren’t based on nutritionally balanced or advertised menus – but on what food was available on the day.
They also noted meals were served at unreasonable times with the last meal provided at 4pm – but they weren’t assured that snacks were available after that time.
Mealtimes were found to be chaotic and unpleasant experiences, with slow service and meals served in an unappetising and unattractive manner.
Some residents were having difficulty eating their meals but poor supervision meant it was often overlooked.
Those who took their meals in their bedrooms told inspectors their food and drinks consistently arrived cold.
Some portion sizes were seen to be too small – and one resident said they were still hungry after finishing their breakfast.
Another said they asked for porridge and yogurt but rarely received yogurt, and inspectors noted there wasn’t any yogurt available in the centre.
The inspection found there was a lack of financial resources available to the centre, which was impacting on fuel and food supplies.
The post Third inspection of nursing home in Oranmore finds worsening management amid serious food issues appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Loughrea Quick Pick player scoops €250 thousand
Galway is celebrating its second big lotto win in under two weeks, totalling 1.25 million euro. A...
No water for residents and businesses in Carnmore and surrounding areas until tonight
Residents and businesses in Carnmore and surrounding areas have no water today. It’s due to...
Over 1,300 cases of sepsis at UHG Emergency Department over past two years
There have been over 1,300 cases of sepsis at the Emergency Department at UHG over the past two y...
Galway Cathedral unveils iconic gift from Hungary
Galway Cathedral has unveiled a gift of a replica of the iconic painting ‘Our Lady, Consoler of t...
Preparations underway for arrival of French twinning delegation in Ballinasloe
Preparations are underway in Ballinasloe for the arrival of a French twinning delegation. Represe...
Still no affordable housing on the horizon for most towns in County Galway
A meeting at County Hall this week heard there’s still no affordable housing on the horizon...
Concerns as county council continues to focus on Clifden to deliver social housing in Connemara
The main thrust of Galway County Council’s housing strategy in Connemara continues to be focused ...
Boston Scientific launch SUPERHUMAN exhibition at Galway City Museum to mark 30 years
Boston Scientific is celebrating 30 years in operation with a exhibition event at Galway City Mus...
Blackrock Cottage chef cooking at Galway International Oyster Festival
The award-winning head chef at Blackrock Cottage in Salthill, Martin O’Donnell, will be making a ...