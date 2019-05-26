Third Count Loughrea LEA: Canning highlights rural ‘disconnect

The neglect and decline of rural Ireland was the one issue that kept coming up at the doorsteps over the past nine weeks – and indeed the past three-and-a-half years for Portumna councillor, Ivan Canning.
Back in 2016, he was co-opted onto Galway County Council when Fianna Fáil party colleague, Anne Rabbitte, was elected to the Dáil, so this election was his first time ‘facing the people’.
“I tried to make contact on a personal basis with every household in the electoral area. To put in mildly there wasn’t much free time over the past nine weeks – I never missed a day at work with the canvassing done on the evenings and weekends,” he told the Connacht Tribune.
He said that in many parts of rural Ireland there was a real sense of ‘disconnect’ between Dublin and the rest of the country which needed to be addressed on many levels.
“The same things just kept coming up . . . rural broadband, the closure of the post offices and the very real issue of unsustainable rate bills that businesses out the country are facing,” he said.
Canning’s surplus of 23 votes is currently being distributed. It is expected that Loughrea independent Pat Hynes will take the final seat.
Loughrea
Number of seats: 5
Electorate: 18,729
Total poll: 10,503
Spoiled votes: 165
Total valid poll: 10,338
Quota: 1,724
First count:
Michael ‘Moegie’ Maher (FG) 2,152
Jimmy McClearn (FG) 2,045
Shane Curley (FF) 1,581
Ivan Canning (FF) 1,564
Pat Hynes (Ind) 948
Pat Flanagan (FF) 738
Joe Campbell (Aontu) 661
Annmarie Roche (SF) 332
Eoin Madden (Ind) 321
Maher and McClearn elected
Second count
Distribution of Maher’s surplus
Shane Curley (FF) +161 1,742
Ivan Canning (FF) +25 1,589
Pat Hynes (Ind) +104 1,052
Pat Flanagan (FF) +76 814
Joe Campbell (Aontu) +13 674
Annmarie Roche (SF) +21 353
Eoin Madden (Ind) +28 349
Curley elected
Third count
Distribution of McClearn’s surplus
Ivan Canning (FF) +158 1,747
Pat Hynes (Ind) +48 1,101
Pat Flanagan (FF) +27 840
Joe Campbell (Aontu) +53 727
Annmarie Roche (SF) +22 375
Eoin Madden (Ind) +9 358