Third Count Ballinasloe LEA: Connolly’s surplus distributed

Ballinasloe
Number of seats: 6
Electorate: 23,513
Total poll: 13,462
Spoiled votes: 211
Total valid poll: 13,251
Quota: 1,894
First count
Timmy Broderick (Ind) 2,362
Michael Connolly (FF) 2,168
Peter Keaveney (FG) 1,632
Declan Geraghty (Ind) 1,541
Dermot Connolly (SF) 1,387
Aisling Dolan (Ind) 1,082
Aidan Donohue (FG) 845
Michael Finnerty (FG) 697
Mike Kelly (FF) 511
Ken Campbell (SD) 407
Harriet Bruce (Ind) 311
Kenneth O’Brien (FF) 308
Broderick and Connolly elected
Second court
(Distribution of Broderick’s surplus)
Peter Keaveney (FG) (+19) 1,651
Declan Geraghty (Ind) (+39) 1,580
Dermot Connolly (SF) (+113) 1,500
Aisling Dolan (Ind) (+60) 1,142
Aidan Donohue (FG) (+99) 944
Michael Finnerty (FG) (+23) 720
Mike Kelly (FF) (+25) 536
Ken Campbell (SD) (+39) 446
Harriet Bruce (Ind) (+33) 344
Kenneth O’Brien (FF) (+18) 326
Third count
(Distribution of Michael Connolly’s surplus)
Peter Keaveney (FG) (+40) 1,691
Declan Geraghty (Ind) (+46) 1,626
Dermot Connolly (SF) (+19) 1,519
Aisling Dolan (Ind) (+18) 1,160
Aidan Donohue (FG) (+36) 980
Michael Finnerty (FG) (+13) 733
Mike Kelly (FF) (+39) 575
Ken Campbell (SD) (+10) 456
Kenneth O’Brien (FF) (+43) 369
Harriet Bruce (Ind) (+10) 354
Bruce eliminated