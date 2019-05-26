Third and fourth counts Athenry-Oranmore LEA: Cuddy retains his seat

The third and fourth counts in the Athenry-Oranmore area have now been completed with Independent Jim Cuddy taking the third seat.
Last night both James Charity (Ind) and Albert Dolan (FF) were elected on the first count having both exceeded the quota.
The subsequent two counts involved the distribution of their surpluses and then the elimination of Amanda McManus (Ren) and Marian Spellman (Lab) and their total of 404 votes were distributed.
The main beneficiary was Jim Cuddy; it resulted in him being elected and now his surplus of 65 votes is being distributed with that count to be completed shortly.
When they are distributed, it is then likely that the Sinn Fein candidate Louis O’Hara from Athenry will then be eliminated and his votes distributed.
Athenry-Oranmore LEA
Total electorate 23,796
Seats 7
Total poll 12,717
Invalid votes 202
Total valid poll 12,515
Quota 1,565
First count
James Charity (Ind) 1,792
Albert Dolan (FF) 1,720
Jim Cuddy (Ind) 1,457
Gabe Cronnolly (Ind) 1,226
David Collins (FG) 1,163
Liam Carroll (FG) 885
Michael Hannon (FF) 753
Shelly Herterich Quinn (FF) 745
Helen Jennings (FG) 734
Josette Farrell (Ind) 647
Louis O’Hara (SF) 507
Kenneth Keavey (GP) 497
Marian Spellman (Lab) 206
Amanda McManus (Ren) 183
Charity and Dolan elected
Second count
Distribution of Charity’s surplus
Jim Cuddy (Ind) +73 1,530
Gabe Cronnolly (Ind) +9 1,235
David Collins (FG) +19 1,182
Liam Carroll (FG) +14 899
Michael Hannon (FF) +32 785
Shelly Herterich Quinn (FF) +5 750
Helen Jennings (FG) +4 738
Josette Farrell (Ind) +17 664
Kenneth Keavey (GP) +31 528
Louis O’Hara (SF) +12 519
Marian Spellman (Lab) +7 213
Amanda McManus (Ren) +4 187
Third count
Distribution of Dolan’s surplus
Jim Cuddy (Ind) +10 1,540
Gabe Cronnolly (Ind) +18 1,253
David Collins (FG) +21 1,203
Liam Carroll (FG) +5 904
Michael Hannon (FF) +25 810
Shelly Herterich Quinn (FF) +38 788
Helen Jennings (FG) +11 749
Josette Farrell (Ind) +3 667
Louis O’Hara (SF) +16 535
Kenneth Keavey (GP) +4 532
Marian Spellman (Lab) +3 216
Amanda McManus (Ren) +1 188
McManus and Spellman eliminated
Fourth count
Distribution of McManus’ and Spellman’s votes
Jim Cuddy (Ind) +90 1,630
Gabe Cronnolly (Ind) +27 1,280
David Collins (FG) +13 1,216
Liam Carroll (FG) +22 926
Michael Hannon (FF) +10 820
Shelly Herterich Quinn (FF) +32 820
Helen Jennings (FG) +43 792
Josette Farrell (Ind) +29 696
Kenneth Keavey (GP) +59 591
Louis O’Hara (SF) +20 555
Cuddy elected