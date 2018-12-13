Think hard on those Christmas tips

Groups and individuals dining out in Galway over the Christmas have been asked to ensure that any tips they leave go to the staff for whom they were intended.

A campaign is being launched in Galway this afternoon (Thursday) highlighting the fact that many of those working in the restaurant industry do not receive the tips that customers leave for them.

Staff and Students Union representatives will be handing out flyers to the public asking them to ask if their tips they give go directly to the employees.

The campaign is being undertaken by One Galway, which represents trade unions and those working in the hospitality sector.

They refer to a survey that was conducted last year which found that one in three restaurant workers said that they never received the tips that were intended for them.

And Clement Shevlin of SIPTU and One Galway said that it was not just city restaurants that they were targeting as he said that it was a huge problem in all of the main towns across the county.

Customers have been advised to ask if the tips they leave will go directly to the staff and to never leave a tip while paying with a credit card as this is invariably retained by the restaurant owners.

