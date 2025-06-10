Thieves targetting work vans for tools in Galway city

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Thieves are targetting work vans for tools in Galway city

Gardaí are investigating two incidents in a two day period

A work van parked on the old Dublin Road in the city in Renmore, near Galwegians, was broken into between 11am and 2pm last Wednesday

The tools taken included a Milwaukee charger, a Milwaukee tool box, an 18V angle grinder and a Magnusson tool bag with tools

The next day tools were taken from a work van parked at the Black Box Carpark

The items taken include an SDS drill red in colour and a Hilti screw gun also red in colour

Gardaí would like to speak to anyone who may have any information in relation to these incidents or who may have been offered any of these stolen items

Galway Gardaí may be contacted on 091- 53 8000, that’s a Galway number 53 8000