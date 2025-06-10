  • Services

Services

Thieves targetting work vans for tools in Galway city

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Thieves targetting work vans for tools in Galway city
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Thieves are targetting work vans for tools in Galway city

Gardaí are investigating two incidents in a two day period

A work van parked on the old Dublin Road in the city in Renmore, near Galwegians, was broken into between 11am and 2pm last Wednesday

The tools taken included a Milwaukee charger, a Milwaukee tool box, an 18V angle grinder and a Magnusson tool bag with tools

The next day tools were taken from a work van parked at the Black Box Carpark

The items taken include an SDS drill red in colour and a Hilti screw gun also red in colour

Gardaí would like to speak to anyone who may have any information in relation to these incidents or who may have been offered any of these stolen items

Galway Gardaí may be contacted on 091- 53 8000, that’s a Galway number 53 8000

More like this:
no_space
Councillors unite against plans to increase social housing rents

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMCity Councillors have united against plans to increas...

no_space
Call for complete audit of Galway city traffic lights sequences

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThere are calls for a full audit of traffic lights se...

no_space
Demonstration outside City Hall with councillors due to discuss Shantalla helipad

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA demonstration has taken place outside City Hall thi...

no_space
Four Galway academics sign open letter urging Government to suspend trade with Israel

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMFour Galway academics have signed an open letter urgi...

no_space
Galway hosts first-ever Green Clubs event to showcase sports’ climate action

Galway County Council has joined forces with GAA, LGFA, and Camogie clubs from across Galway to s...

no_space
HSE lambasted as historic St Brigid’s Hospital crumbles

The HSE has been slammed for allowing protected structures on the grounds of the former St Brigid...

no_space
Staffing biggest challenge facing disability services

Staffing shortages are among the biggest challenges faced by Galway’s main disability support ser...

no_space
Clonfert College decision not to retain the 'Garbally' name branded a missed opportunity

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe Spirit of Garbally group says the decision of Clo...

no_space
Demonstration outside City Hall with councillors due to vote on Shantalla helipad

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA demonstration has taken place outside City Hall thi...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up