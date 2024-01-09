  • Services

Thieves target homes and commercial yards in Corrandulla, Annaghdown and Monivea

Gardai are investigating a string of post-Christmas burglaries in the Corrandulla, Annaghdown and Monivea areas.

Homes and commercial yards were targeted by thieves between last Tuesday and Sunday.


Sarah Slevin reports:

 

