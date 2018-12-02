Thermo King to invest €50m in Mervue plant

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Thermo King is investing €50 million into it’s plant at Mervue in the City.

The industrial firm, which employs almost 700 people, is planning a major extension including a new assembly line.

Thermo King opened it’s plant in the city in 1976 – where it produces refrigeration and heating units for all types of commercial transport.

Galway is the origin point for all Thermo King units used in commercial trucks across the world – and it currently produces some 35 thousand units per year.

According to the Sunday Business Post, it’s now making a €50 million investment in its city plant – and is forecasting a 30 percent increase in production.

The project will include an extension to the building, as well as new assembly lines and investment in product design and automation.

Thermo King currently employs 680 people in Galway – and is currently recruiting several dozen engineers.

The firm notes the difficulty in sourcing appropriately skilled engineers – but is currently working with GMIT to develop an electronic engineering course.