Thefts from shops in Galway up 50% since last year
New data from the CSO reveals that thefts from shops in Galway from July to September increased by over 50% compared to the same period last year
It shows there was a 52 per cent hike in the number of thefts from shops as 442 cases have been reported this year compared to 290 cases in the same period of 2022.
However, the number of handling stolen property incidents recorded in 2023 was 205, a slight decrease on 269 incidents last year
27 thefts from person were recorded in 2023 compared to 30 last year, and 24 thefts of vehicle were reported this year compared to 16 last year
According to today’s Irish Independent, Galway also recorded an increase in burglary and related offences as 99 incidents were recorded this year compared to 76 in 2022.
