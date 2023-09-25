Theft offences rise in Galway but fraud decreases
Galway Bay fm newsroom – There has been a sharp rise in the number of theft offences in Galway, but there was a drop in the number of fraud offences.
The CSO figures compare the number of offences in the first two quarters of this year versus 2022.
The number of theft and related instances in Galway rose by almost 40 percent to over 1,300 – with shop thefts the most common offence.
The National Picture:
Recorded incidents of homicide offences increased by 31 per cent or 17 in the year to quarter 2, while those involving robbery , extortion and hijacking were up 21 per cent.
Theft and related offences increased by 25 per cent to more than 71,200 in the same period compared with the previous year.
Theft from shops , which contributed to nearly half of this increase was up 27 per cent over the year.
Crimes involving fraud, deception and related offences were down 37 per cent to 10,300, according to the CSO.
That was mostly due to a fall in incidents of unauthorised transactions and attempts to obtain personal or banking information online or by phone.
The recorded crime statistics continue to be categorised as statistics under reservation which mean they do not meet the standards required of official statistics.
