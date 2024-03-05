The World Health Organisation Arts and Health Lead Christopher Bailey will visit Galway tomorrow as part of Creative Brain Week.
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
The World Health Organisation Arts and Health Lead Christopher Bailey will visit Galway tomorrow as part of Creative Brain Week.
Christopher’s work focuses on the power of the arts for health and in particular, brain health.
During his visit to Galway he will meet with representatives of local initiatives such as Helium Arts, Saolta Arts and CREATE.
He will also visit Cork, Limerick and Dublin while in Ireland.
Christopher says he is looking forward to experiencing Galway’s unique arts culture.
