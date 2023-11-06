‘The time is now’ to get moving on ‘Kingston lands’ recreation plan

The time ‘is now’ to get all the ducks in a row for the ‘Kingston lands’ recreation and amenity plan in Galway after a waiting period of around seven years, according to a local councillor.

Cllr Donal Lyons told the Galway City Tribune that while the recreation ‘master plan’ for the area had been passed by councillors in 2017, very little progress seemed to have been made since then on the issue.

“This is a part of the city that’s absolutely crying out for more facilities such as pitches, playgrounds, walkways, changing rooms and parking space – this has to be top of the priority list,” said Cllr Lyons.

Earlier this year, in a report to councillors, the City Council’s Senior Executive Parks Superintendent, Stephen Walsh, stated that a ‘multi-disciplinary consultant’ would be appointed for the Kingston project by the end of October.

The report outlined that the Feasibility and Concept Design element of the project was scheduled by the end of this year with the Planning Design for Initial Works Pre-Tender Cost Estimate to happen in Quarter 1 and 2, 2024.

“The Council wishes to proceed not only with master planning at this stage but also to undertake whole stage/part delivery of a number of priority projects that are listed within the lifetime of the framework [up to Q4, 2024].

“The deadline for receipt of tenders has now passed; submissions have been received via eTenders, and the process of assessment has begun.

“Once completed, the first competition for the Kingston and Millars Lane project will be advertised to the successful bidders and followed by other projects as per the plan outlined,” Mr Walsh stated in his report.

Cllr Donal Lyons said that the Kingston project would be on two sites: approximately eight acres stretching from the Altan Apartments to St John the Apostle National School and at Millars Lane.

“The plan is to put in place a range of facilities on the site close to the school including a children’s playground, changing rooms, a pedestrian walkway, a cycle path and parking spaces.

“One of the soccer pitches at Millars Lane is to be converted into an all-weather hockey pitch with other facilities also to be developed at this site.

“Given the lack of such facilities in the Knocknacarra area, it is absolutely crucial that the Kingston project is delivered as expeditiously as possible – it has just dragged on for far too long,” said Cllr Lyons.

As well as the Kingston lands project, the master plan for South Park in the Claddagh and the Renmore Neighbourhood Park are also being advanced in the current tranche.

South Park is earmarked for a bigger playground area; upgraded pitches (one of them astro turf); a looped walkway; more lighting and seating; as well as an outdoor exercise station.

Other ‘follow-on’ recreational/amenity projects listed by the City Council are the Barna Lough Rusheen City Park; Terryland Forest Park; and Merlin Woods City Park.