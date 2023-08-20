  • Services

The Running order for 2023 Rose of Tralee is unveiled

The Running order for 2023 Rose of Tralee is unveiled
The Running order for the 2023 Rose of Tralee has been unveiled.

The 32 international roses will be appearing across Monday and Tuesday night and have been working to impress the judges which includes Galway Bay FM’s Ollie Turner alongside Nuala Carey and Nicola Dunne.

There is no Galway Rose this year and representing the West of Ireland will be the Mayo Rose Kate Heneghan from Castlebar who will be appearing with Daithi O’Se and Kathryn Thomas tomorrow night.

Kate will be hoping to become the fifth rose from the West of Ireland to be crowned the Rose of Tralee and the second from Mayo after Aoibheann Ni Shúilleabháin in 2005.

The three previous to that were all from Galway. Sheila O’Hanrahan in 1980, Niamh Grogan in 1992 and Mindi O’Sullivan from Mayo who represented Galway in 1998.

