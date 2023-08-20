The Running order for 2023 Rose of Tralee is unveiled
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
The Running order for the 2023 Rose of Tralee has been unveiled.
The 32 international roses will be appearing across Monday and Tuesday night and have been working to impress the judges which includes Galway Bay FM’s Ollie Turner alongside Nuala Carey and Nicola Dunne.
There is no Galway Rose this year and representing the West of Ireland will be the Mayo Rose Kate Heneghan from Castlebar who will be appearing with Daithi O’Se and Kathryn Thomas tomorrow night.
Kate will be hoping to become the fifth rose from the West of Ireland to be crowned the Rose of Tralee and the second from Mayo after Aoibheann Ni Shúilleabháin in 2005.
The three previous to that were all from Galway. Sheila O’Hanrahan in 1980, Niamh Grogan in 1992 and Mindi O’Sullivan from Mayo who represented Galway in 1998.
More like this:
HSE Figures show that nearly 2,500 people left hospital ED’s in Galway city and county early in the first five months of this year
New HSE figures have shown that just under 2,500 people left hospital emergency departments in G...
Interest-free caravan loans for Travellers in Tuam
Galway County Council is introducing an interest-free loan for members of the Travelling Communit...
Broadcaster approached for Galway County Council run
One of the county’s best-known broadcasters is to tip his toe into the world of politics – primed...
Galway County Council slammed for letting homes to fall into disrepair
The manner in which Galway County Council allowed a dozen rural houses to fall into a state of di...
New Gaeltacht grants scheme being considered to boost Irish language use
Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new grant scheme to encourage the use of the Irish language in ...
Boil Water Notice issued for 2,300 customers in Carna Kilkieran region
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Irish Water has issued a Boil Water notice for around 1,000 custo...
Petition to name new bridge after Julia Morrissey reaches 1,500 signatures
Galway Bay fm newsroom – A petition to name the new pedestrian bridge over the River Corri...
Galway Bay FM Saturday Six with George McDonagh
George looks at today’s racing and picks six to follow.
Night-time water restrictions in Tully area of Connemara to be reviewed on Monday
Galway Bay fm newsroom – The night-time water restrictions which have been in place for cu...