The Royals are first up for Galway ladies’ footballers

GALWAY’S senior ladies footballers kick off their 2026 action on Sunday when they travel to All-Ireland finalists Meath in the opening round of the National Football League (Summerhill GFC, 2pm).

It’s just over six months since the heartbreaking All-Ireland semi-final loss to eventual winners Dublin on a late July night in Tullamore and the Tribeswomen will be determined to prove they have what it takes to finally end a 22-year wait for the Brendan Martin Cup this year.

Beforehand, their target will be ensuring Division 1 survival in the league having dropped down a tier in 2024. They bounced back up and beat Cork in the 2025 Division 2 Final in Croke Park, but staying with the top-8 will certainly help their summer aspirations.

Daniel Moynihan is back for a third year as Galway senior manager having led this group to two Connacht crowns as well as that league success. But the Tribeswomen have never won the overall National League title despite seven previous final appearances.

“It was a really tough defeat for us,” stated the Ballinasloe man about last year’s All-Ireland semi-final loss. “It’s taken a bit of time for everyone to just take a breath and start looking forward rather than looking back.”

Galway will look forward with three quick games. They also head to Cork the following week before their opening home game against Moynihan’s former charges Kildare.

And there are 12 new rules! Some mirror the men’s game like the kick out mark, three players in staying the opposition half, the solo and go, frees brought forward for dissent, and the two-point scoring arc. And there are other changes including those related to the tackle.

“It’s been a slow process,” said Moynihan regarding how preparations are going with the new rules. “It’s only the last couple of weeks we really put an emphasis on the new rules and what they’re about, and getting a couple of challenge games in as well to try and hone what we need to do.

“The general consensus from the players is they’re happy to see change, particularly around the tackle. It was something of a frustration for the players and the management. We have a more defined view of how that tackle is to be done. The solo-and-go will definitely increase the pace.”

Galway will be without three high profile names for 2026. Charlotte Cooney has announced her retirement, goalkeeper Dearbhla Gower has stepped away due to college commitments, while former captain Ailbhe Davoren is taking a year out to go travelling.

The league will be an opportunity for new players to step up while it won’t be long before the five-in-a-row winning Kilkerrin-Clonberne contingent make their returns.

“They’re an absolute machine,” said the Galway manager about Kilkerrin-Clonberne’s success. “They’re a joy to watch so well done to them.

“The consensus is that we will have everybody back training with us, probably in the next three weeks or so. We have a couple of players back from Kilkerrin-Clonberne right now.

While a first round league selection is difficult to predict, Kate Geraghty, Bronagh Quinn, Leanne Coen, Sarah Ní Loingsigh, Chellene Trill, Kate Slevin, Aoife Molloy, Róisín Leonard and Andrea Trill are some of the players that could see action on Sunday.

When Galway were relegated in 2024, their one victory was against Meath (1-12 to 0-7) with Shauna Hynes kicking 1-5 and Leonard contributing 0-4. Following their All-Ireland successes (2021 and 2022), the Royals had a couple of lean years before returning to Croke Park last August.

Shane McCormack has departed as manager and is replaced by former Clare and Louth boss Wayne Freeman. They’ll also be determined to build on 2025’s progress with new leaders stepping up including All-Stars Robyn Murray, Mary Kate Lynch and Niamh Gallogly.

Freeman must plan without Australia bound half backs Aoibhín Cleary (last year’s captain) and Sarah Wall. Sarah’s sister Vikki is the two-time LGFA Player of the year and double AFLW winner with North Melbourne Kangaroos.

“It’ll be interesting to see how they set themselves up,” said Moynihan when asked about Meath. “With a new management, they’ll probably open up the door and invite a lot of players in.

“It could be a case of learning on the day in particular and trying to react to what way they set themselves up and to deal with them as best we can.

“I’m sure they’ll be eager to try and get an early win under their belts and settle themselves a little bit. It’s going to be a tough game for us.”

With further home games to come against Dublin and Kerry, Meath will target an opening day result and should still have a strong starting 15. Murray in goal could be joined by defenders Áine Sheridan, Lynch, Shauna Ennis and Karla Kealy.

Orlaith Sheehy and Marian Farrelly were an effective midfield duo last year; while Emma Duggan could lead an attack including Megan Thynne, Gallogly, Ciara Smyth and Kerrie Cole. Katie Newe, Katie Bermingham, Niamh McEntee and Ciara Lawlor are others to watch out for.

“There’s not really a specific target set out among the panel,” concluded the Galway manager when asked about their own league objectives. “We’ve worked on getting our panel sorted, bits and pieces around that. We haven’t set our stall out re we need to do A, B or C.

“Consolidate our position in Division 1 if we can. And make sure that we’re going up against the very best teams to set us up for championship year in, year out. If we can do that, that’ll be good. Anything after that is definitely going to be a bonus and we’ll take that bonus if it comes.”

Like every season, it’s about stages and Galway’s overall year will be determined by getting back to an All-Ireland Final. Remaining in Division 1 will help and while winning one of their opening two away games would be ideal, the pressure won’t be on them for this fixture.

Pictured: Tom Shiel, Medtronic, sponsors, and Packie Bonner, Special Guest, presenting the Club of the Year award to Kilkerrin-Clonberne’s Louise Ward and Hannah Noone at the Galway Sports Stars banquet in the Galway Bay Hotel on Friday night. Photo: Iain McDonald.