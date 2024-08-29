The perfect start for Sarsfields as champs fend off St Thomas’ foes

THE various county camogie championships kicked off over the last week with some very interesting ties taking place.

There were wins for Sarsfields, Mullagh, Oranmore Maree and Athenry in Senior A, while Salthill Knocknacarra, Kinvara, Clarinbridge and newly promoted Shamrocks sealed victories in Senior B.

In the Intermediate title race, there was success for league champions Ahascragh Caltra, Killimor, St Colman’s and Junior A runners up in 2023 Kiltormer.

Senior A

Athenry and Carnmore started the Senior A Championship on Friday at Gilligan Park in Craughwell. Athenry struck 1-4 in the opening nine mintutes through Noreen Coen (1-2) and Sabina Rabbitte (0-2).

Rachel Hughes got Carnmore off the mark while Allanah Fahy then followed up with a free. Athenry hit another purple patch, however, with 2-3 in the space of seven minutes. Mollie Noone (1-1), Coen (1-0), Rabbitte and Eva McGlynn all contributed. Grainne Fahy pulled one back for Carnmore as Athenry went in 3-7 to 0-3 ahead at the break.

Rabbitte and Jennifer Hughes swapped scores on the resumption. Olwen Rabbitte got her first score of the day while Jennifer Hughes (free) and Fahy from play narrowed the gap for Carnmore.

Kerri O’Driscoll followed up with one for Athenry but Jennifer Hughes and Fahy hit two well taken scores to leave 11 between the sides. Sabina Rabbitte and Fahy then exchanged points with 15 minutes remaining.

Athenry finished the strongest, however, with seven unanswered points through Sabina Rabbitte 0-3 (0-2f), Jessica Gill 0-2, Olwen Rabbitte and Kayla Madden as they ran out 3-18 to 0-9 winners on the day.

Sarsfields had their expected win when overcoming St Thomas’ in a blustery Kilbeacanty on Sunday. Joanne Daly and Caoimhe Kelly got the title holders off the mark but Marie Farrell responded with a point for St Thomas’.

Siobhán McGrath pointed a free before Galway star Aine Keane followed up with a goal and a point (free) to leave her side in front by one. Sarsfields hit back with two from Niamh McGrath (one free) and another from Kelly to restore their lead.

Keane followed up with two more points while Kelly got her third of the day. Orlaith McGrath and Rachel Murray sent over scores for Sarsfields while Sarah Healy added a long range free in the 26th minute.

But it was the champions who finished off the half the strongest with three Siobhán McGrath frees to leave Sarsfields 0-12 to 1-5 ahead at the break.

Pictured: Ciara Donohue of Mullagh is chased by Ardrahan’s Marguerite Howley during the opening round of the Senior A Camogie Championship in Carnmore on Sunday Photo: Margaret Callanan.