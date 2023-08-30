The people of Ballinasloe react to constituency changes
Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s been a mixed reaction to the recommendation today that Ballinasloe remain in the Roscommon-Galway Dáil constituency.
It’s as The Electoral Commission has released a long-awaited report, which calls for 14 new TD’s and four new constituencies nationwide.
As far as was possible, they removed or reduced breaches of county boundaries – such as South Mayo being transferred back to Mayo from Galway West.
But in East Galway, while some areas are being returned to the Galway East constituency, a number of areas including Ballinasloe will remain in Roscommon-Galway.
Leah Hogarty has been in Ballinasloe today to get some reaction from locals there.
Gerry Stronge is a local business owner – and he feels it’s the wrong call and Ballinasloe should be part of Galway East.
Meanwhile local Senator Aisling Dolan says the really important thing is that whatever constituency Ballinasloe belongs to, it gets strong representation.
