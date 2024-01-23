  • Services

Services

The Panel on Over the Line

Published:

The Panel on Over the Line
Share story:

Listen back to our sports panel discussion on Over the Line (Jan 22nd) where George McDonagh was joined by Niall Canavan and Diarmuid Blake to discuss St Thomas’ victory in the All-Ireland club hurling championship, the Galway hurlers and footballers in pre-season competition, Connacht rugby, Premier League soccer and much more…


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

The post The Panel on Over the Line appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
73 patients on trolleys at University Hospital Galway today

73 patients are on trolleys at University Hospital Galway today, an increase of 10 on yesterday&#...

no_space
RSA warns road users in Galway to be wary of Storm Jocelyn

The Road Safety Authority has warned road users that Storm Jocelyn is likely to result in wave ov...

no_space
Water outage in Cornamona all day today

Residents and businesses in Cornamona will be without a supply of water all day today. This is du...

no_space
Galway City Council warns high tide will kick in just before Orange weather warning

Galway City Council is warning people that high tide is due at around 4PM, just before the peak o...

no_space
Galway County Council warns against unnecessary travel from 3PM as Storm Jocelyn hits

Galway County Council is warning against non-essential travel as early as 3PM today as Storm Joce...

no_space
Counties in West have highest concentration of derelict properties

Just under six percent of houses in Galway are vacant despite an overall fall in the national vac...

no_space
Road closure concerns raised at well-attended meeting over Loughrea local area plan

The possibility of closing certain roads to traffic in Loughrea was the top concern raised at las...

no_space
ATU and HSE form new partnership to develop regional service and address health inequalities

Atlantic Technological University and the HSE have formed a new partnership aimed at developing r...

no_space
Man killed in Claremorris crash during Storm Isha named as Tuam resident

The man who died in the single vehicle crash in Claremorris during Storm Isha has been named as T...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up