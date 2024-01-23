The Panel on Over the Line

Listen back to our sports panel discussion on Over the Line (Jan 22nd) where George McDonagh was joined by Niall Canavan and Diarmuid Blake to discuss St Thomas’ victory in the All-Ireland club hurling championship, the Galway hurlers and footballers in pre-season competition, Connacht rugby, Premier League soccer and much more…





