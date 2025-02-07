  • Services

‘The Last Pearl’ from Blue Teapot – drama of survival in dying world

Published:

From this week's Galway City Tribune

Blue Raincoat Theatre Company is bringing its most recent devised piece, The Last Pearl, to Galway’s Town Hall Theatre next Thursday and Friday, February 13 and 14, as part of a national Spring tour.

Created by the team behind the company’s productions of Shackleton and The Third Policeman, The Last Pearl is loosely based on the ideas of the environmentalist James Lovelock. Using scaled models as well as the traditional Japanese bunraku puppetry, and shadow puppetry, The Last Pearl tells the story of a pearl diver and her daughter as they scavenge in a dying world. It is the story of their ability to adapt to a changing environment and ultimately survive.

The Last Pearl was first staged in Blue Raincoat’s Factory Performance Space in November 2022 and went on to enjoy critical and audience success in Dublin’s Project Arts Centre in Summer 2024, with a similar response when it was staged in Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Artistic Director of Blue Raincoat Niall Henry, says the group is looking forward to bringing The Last Pearl to Galway, having been “very excited by the audience reaction in Ireland and Scotland”.

The production features work from Blue Raincoat’s long-time collaborator, designer Jamie Vartan (The Last Hotel, The Walworth Farce and Ballyturk), along with the company’s ensemble members Sandra O’Malley, John Carty and Brian Devaney, and new members Áine Ní Laoghaire and Aisling Mannion. Sound design is by Joe Hunt with lighting design by Barry McKinney.

■ Booking for the shows on next Thursday and Friday, February 13 and 14, is at www.tht.ie, 091 569777, or at the box office. Tickets are €22/€20 plus booking fee.

Pictured: Traditional Japanese puppetry features in the show at the Town Hall Theatre.

