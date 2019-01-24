The Joe Show in Wexford confirms status as top hurler of modern era

Inside Track with John McIntyre

It’s something I have believed for the past couple of years and there’s no point sitting on the fence any longer – Joe Canning is the greatest hurler I have ever seen. I have been spurred on to make this conclusion public in the wake of his magnificent Walsh Cup final performance against Wexford in Enniscorthy last Sunday.

For years, I was in Henry Shefflin’s camp as the top player of the modern era. The Kilkenny legend remains the most successful hurler of all-time with his record-breaking ten All-Ireland senior medals and multiple All-Star awards. He was a massive influence for the Cats during their unprecedented stranglehold on the championship up to three years ago, but look at the quality of the players around him.

At different stages of Shefflin’s career, he could call on the back up of the likes of Tommy Walsh, Eoin Larkin, Michael Fennelly, DJ Carey, JJ Delaney, Noel Hickey, Jackie Tyrell, Eddie Brennan, Richie Power and Derek Lyng. These were all household names and though Shefflin was the general in chief and his scoring exploits will stand the test of time, being surrounded by such formidable operators made it somewhat easier for him.

Reflcting on the modern era – which for me goes back to the seventies – apart from those Kilkenny giants, I would also have hugely admired the sweet-striking Tom Cashman, Jimmy Barry Murphy, John Fenton and Ben O’Connor of Cork; Jimmy Doyle, Nicky English and Padraic Maher of Tipperary; Eamon Cregan and Joe McKenna of Limerick; Brian Whelan and Johnny Dooley of Offaly; Ken McGrath and Tony Browne of Waterford; and Clare’s Brian Lohan and Jamesie O’Connor.

Of course, there are many more players who were exceptional on the hurling battlefields, and Galway had their fair share of them too. John Connolly, Pete Finnerty, the late Tony Keady and Noel Lane are among those who left an indelible mark on the sport, although before Canning came on the scene, I have no hesitation in saying that Joe Cooney was the outstanding Galway player I had the privilege of seeing.

