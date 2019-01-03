The Galway woman behind Healy-Rae!

The number thirteen has proven lucky for Galway writer Tara King – because that’s now the number of bestsellers in her locker, after her success as the ghost-writer of none other than Michael Healy-Rae!

The Abbeyknockmoy native is the woman behind the Independent TD’s new book, Time to Talk: Stories from the Heart of Ireland, which has proven to be one of the bookshop hits of the Christmas.

Tara has previously collaborated with the likes of Brendan Grace and Twink (Adéle King), to create captivating blockbusters – and her most recent venture with Healy-Rae has proven no different.

“People love how there’s such a mixture of funny and interesting stories, but what really makes it is that the stories are all true,” she said.

Time to Talk is neither a political commentary nor a memoir; instead it is a series of stories that capture the humorous, but also tragic nature of rural Ireland.

“A number of stories in the book are just incredible because you would never see anything like them happening today,” said Tara.

“It’s the kind of book that is very easy to read, and one you can dip in and out of.”

The Galway writer first became acquainted with Michael through the publisher Gill & MacMillan, and they had an instant connection.

“We would chat for hours at a time and they would always fly by because I would become so engrossed in his stories,” said Tara, who described her work on the book as ‘an extremely enjoyable process’.

