The Enchanted Forest at Ballybane Library

The Enchanted Forest is a new exhibition of oil paintings on canvas by the artist Éadaín. It will run until Wednesday, July 31, at Ballybane Library, Castlepark Road on Galway City’s east side. Bus route 401 stops just outside. This is the first of a series of exhibitions bringing art by professional artists to a marginalised audience on the east side of the city.

The Enchanted Forest is a collection of oil paintings on canvas. These figurative images depict trees and wooded areas in Donegal and Galway. However, the inclusion of symbols, creatures and characters from Celtic, Christian and classical heritage, suggest presences here beyond the earthly.

Éadaín Ní Mhadagáin was born in Dublin and now lives in Galway where she works as an artist. She studied art in Galway, Dublin and Florence, Italy.

Éadaín held her first solo exhibition in 1991 and since then her work has appeared in many solo and group exhibitions throughout Ireland and abroad. Her most recent solo show, titled Exitus, The Odyssey of a Hare was in The Kenny Gallery, Galway earlier this year.

Her work is to be found in public and private collections in Ireland and abroad.