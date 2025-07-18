The Creatures in My Mind at Kinvara Courthouse

The Creatures in My Mind, a colourful and curious collection of watercolour paintings of humanoids by Lily Johnston, will open in the Courthouse Gallery in Kinvara this Friday, July 18, at 7pm.

The works on show “straddle the line between dream and reality, vulnerability and voyeurism”, according to Lily, who describes her paintings as “curious and deeply personal”.

Through this collection of otherworldly humanoid figures, mythical creatures and fantastical settings, Lily is inviting viewers into a surreal psychological landscape – one shaped by imagination, introspection and a search for solace through creative expression.

“These paintings come from somewhere between curiosity of the unknown and making sense of the past,” the artist says. “They are versions of myself and others – sometimes watching, sometimes being watched. Painting them is how I cope with my internal and external anxieties. It’s how I make sense of everything I carry inside.”

Each piece in The Creatures in My Mind offers a glimpse into this internal dialogue, she adds of the “soft, fluid forms that simultaneously soothe and unsettle.

“These figures are expressive but ambiguous, like characters from dreams half-remembered”.

What begins as an intimate exploration of Lily’s own inner turmoil unfolds into a shared emotional experience – one that she hopes will resonates with anyone who has ever felt overwhelmed, isolated or lost in a dream.

Her favourite medium is watercolour and she feels the mix of bright colours, washed-out tones and miniscule details in the work “adds to the mystical ambiance of each piece”.

The Creatures in My Mind explores identity, other dimensions and the therapeutic process of making art. It’s “an invitation to pause, look closer, and connect with the quietly strange beauty of the human condition”.

The show runs in Kinvara’s Courthouse space from this Saturday, July 19, until Saturday, July 27, 11am to 5pm daily.

Pictured: Kinvara artist Lily Johnston: ‘Painting is how I make sense of everything I carry inside.’