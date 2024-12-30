TG4 documentary tells the story of a village’s history and heritage over a century

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 3 minutes read
For over a hundred years, Carna has drawn music collectors from near and far, captivated by its unique blend of Irish music, song, and dance.
These early collectors left behind a treasure trove of recordings that continue to shape the cultural identity of this remarkable village.
And that’s the backdrop to an evocative documentary that takes viewers on a journey through the rich musical and cultural heritage of this jewel in Conamara’s crown.
TG4’s Carna: An Cheoil agus na nAmhrán airs at 9.20pm on New Year’s Day – a beautifully crafted programme celebrates a century of Carna’s enduring traditions and the people who bring them to life.
It does this by delving into these sound and film archives, unearthing rare and stunning snippets of Carna’s oral art forms that have resonated through generations.
Keeping it local, it is the work of local production company Aniar, with a team that includes the Carna trio of executive producer Seán Ó Cualáin, director Cathal Ó Cuaig, and producer and researcher Áine Ní Chuaig.
Through interviews with local artists, including Bríd Ní Mhaoilchiaráin, Caoimhe & Séamus Ó Flatharta, Saileog Ní Cheannabháin, and many others, the documentary explores how these traditions have withstood the test of time.
From sean-nós dance to evocative storytelling, from music to song, it offers a window into the living history of Irish culture.
It also includes some never-before-seen footage sourced in Germany from mid 1950s of locals playing music and dancing.
But Carna: An Cheoil agus na nAmhrán is more than a look back at the past. The programme also introduces the modern torchbearers of Carna’s rich heritage; younger generations blending tradition with innovation to ensure these customs not only survive but thrive. Their creativity is a testament to the enduring power of Irish culture in the 21st century.
The documentary features contributions from renowned artists such as PJ and Marcus Ó hIarnáin, Caitríona Ní Cheannabháin, Micheál Ó Cuaig, Peadar Ó Ceannabháin, Páraic Phat Phatch Ó Ceannabháin, Róisín Nic Dhonncha, Caoimhín Ó Raghallaigh, Seán McKiernan and Ríona & Sarah Ní Chuirrín.
Carna: An Cheoil agus na nAmhrán showcases the vibrancy of a community where tradition and innovation walk hand in hand.
It will be broadcast on TG4 this New Year’s Day at 9.20pm and will also be available on TG4.ie.
Pictured: Local stars…. Caoimhe and Séamus Ó Flatharta.
