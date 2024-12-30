  • Services

Services

no_space

Supporting Local News

no_space

TG4 documentary tells the story of a village’s history and heritage over a century

Published:

TG4 documentary tells the story of a village’s history and heritage over a century
Share story:

For over a hundred years, Carna has drawn music collectors from near and far, captivated by its unique blend of Irish music, song, and dance.

These early collectors left behind a treasure trove of recordings that continue to shape the cultural identity of this remarkable village.

And that’s the backdrop to an evocative documentary that takes viewers on a journey through the rich musical and cultural heritage of this jewel in Conamara’s crown.

TG4’s Carna: An Cheoil agus na nAmhrán airs at 9.20pm on New Year’s Day – a beautifully crafted programme celebrates a century of Carna’s enduring traditions and the people who bring them to life.

It does this by delving into these sound and film archives, unearthing rare and stunning snippets of Carna’s oral art forms that have resonated through generations.

Keeping it local, it is the work of local production company Aniar, with a team that includes the Carna trio of executive producer Seán Ó Cualáin, director Cathal Ó Cuaig, and producer and researcher Áine Ní Chuaig.

Through interviews with local artists, including Bríd Ní Mhaoilchiaráin, Caoimhe & Séamus Ó Flatharta, Saileog Ní Cheannabháin, and many others, the documentary explores how these traditions have withstood the test of time.

From sean-nós dance to evocative storytelling, from music to song, it offers a window into the living history of Irish culture.

It also includes some never-before-seen footage sourced in Germany from mid 1950s of locals playing music and dancing.

But Carna: An Cheoil agus na nAmhrán is more than a look back at the past. The programme also introduces the modern torchbearers of Carna’s rich heritage; younger generations blending tradition with innovation to ensure these customs not only survive but thrive. Their creativity is a testament to the enduring power of Irish culture in the 21st century.

The documentary features contributions from renowned artists such as PJ and Marcus Ó hIarnáin, Caitríona Ní Cheannabháin, Micheál Ó Cuaig, Peadar Ó Ceannabháin, Páraic Phat Phatch Ó Ceannabháin, Róisín Nic Dhonncha, Caoimhín Ó Raghallaigh, Seán McKiernan and Ríona & Sarah Ní Chuirrín.

Carna: An Cheoil agus na nAmhrán showcases the vibrancy of a community where tradition and innovation walk hand in hand.

It will be broadcast on TG4 this New Year’s Day at 9.20pm and will also be available on TG4.ie.

Pictured: Local stars…. Caoimhe and Séamus Ó Flatharta.

For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:

Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App

Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.

Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.

Get the Connacht Tribune Live app

The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.

More like this:
no_space
Festive season offers no respite for Galway charity’s domestic abuse service

In a year marked by horrific high-profile court cases of violence against women and children, the...

no_space
Connemara’s flooding issues need addressing

Galway County Council has again been asked to tackle the issue of flooding from the main Galway t...

no_space
Galway City Partnership collaborate on video campaign to promote inclusivity in local planning

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway City Partnership have contributed to a video c...

no_space
Approval for demolition of Claddagh replica cottage to make way for new homes

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMApproval has been granted for the demolition of a rep...

no_space
Roscommon- Galway TD says more planning needed for electric bus pilot scheme following new issues

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA Roscommon- Galway TD says more planning was needed ...

no_space
Free family Féile programme of entertainment marks New Year’s Eve in Galway City

Galway City’s New Year’s Eve Féile is back for the second year in a row with a huge range of live...

no_space
Legislation strengthens the use of Irish language

Language rights of Irish speakers have been strengthened by new law that imposes obligations on p...

no_space
Government must fund cost of felling overhanging trees

A dedicated fund must be provided by Government to facilitate the felling of dangerous roadside t...

no_space
Portiuncula University Hospital warns of high attendances due to flu

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMPortiuncula University Hospital is treating a high nu...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up