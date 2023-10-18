TG4 documentary tells life story of Redemptorist priest from Attymon
A TG4 documentary airing tonight gives a personal insight to the life of Redemptorist priest Tony Flannery, who is native of Attymon.
Tony was suspended from public ministry by the Vatican in 2012 for expressing his support for women’s ordination, optional clerical celibacy, same sex marriage and his views on homosexuality.
He gives a voice to a priest who has been side-lined by the church he has devoted his life to, the documentary features contributions from Tony’s friends and family,
Misneach airs tonight on TG4 at 9.30pm.
