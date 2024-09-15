TG4 chief slams lack of funding for station

The Director General of TG4 Alan Esselmont has accused the State of lagging behind the people in its attitude to TG4.

“Historic underfunding of TG4 is being used as a reason to maintain future underfunding of TG4,” he said as the broadcaster launched its Autumn schedule on Monday.

“The success of [the film] ‘Kneecap’ in cinemas worldwide has shown the appetite in audiences of all demographics for Irish language content and demonstrates that audiences value TG4, not just a broadcast initiative, but as part of a broader Government vision to support the Irish language, culture and arts, and to support regional and rural development and social inclusion of minority language communities.”

Mr Esslemont also stated that the recently established Coimisiún na Meán need to recognise TG4’s achievements.

“Since its establishment barely 18 months ago, TG4 has frequently had to point out inaccuracies and deficits in its review processes, a lack of context and perspective on TG4’s role and a negative perspective regarding TG4’s achievements.”

The station’s successes show that “this is the time for the State to learn from best European practice in minority language media, to act now to strengthen existing structures and bring forward a sustainable model for TG4”.

Home-produced drama this Autumn will include a new series Crá about an unlikely collaboration between Garda Conall Ó Súilleabháin and young journalist Ciara-Kate. This occurs after the garda’s missing mother is discovered buried in a bog.

Documentaries include Fathaigh na Farraige, exploring Ireland’s relationship with sharks and cetaceans in Irish waters. Idir Dhá Bhaile explores the challenges faced by one family of Ukrainian refugees as they try to rebuild their lives here.

In Brendan Gleeson’s Farewell to Hughes’s, the actor interviews musicians, dancers, and singers who share the story of the An Spidéal pub and its lasting impact on his life and traditional music.

Thomas Moore: Bard na hÉireann explores Moore’s life and work and offers new interpretations of his best-known songs.

In historical documentaries; Pogrom Bhéal Feirste explores how a book about the plight of nationalists in Belfast was deemed too dangerous to be published. The series de Valera san Fhásach tells the story of de Valera’s wilderness years from 1924-1926. In Scéalta ár Stampaí, six people learn about particular images that have been put on Irish stamps over the years.

In Éadaí SOS, Caoimhe Ní Chathail and Proinsias Ó Coinn will attempt to convince people to embrace sustainable fashion, while Síorstíl is a competition where six designers transform second-hand clothes and recycled materials into high-fashion garments.

In Is Mise le Mess, three cleaning fanatics travel around the country, cleaning and decluttering homes.

Naíonra, meanwhile, offers an insight into a small world where big things happen.

Sports fans can enjoy exclusive live games on GAA Beo and Peil na mBan Beo while Rugbaí Beo returns with action from the United Rugby Championship. TG4 will air live weekly coverage from the FAI SSE Airtricity Women’s National League in Sacar na mBan. A new series Pobail na Páirce explores Ireland’s most iconic stadiums and Iománaíocht Hollywood tells how Gaelic games have featured in cinema since the beginning of the last century.

In music programmes, Daniel O’Donnell will present a new series of Opry le Daniel ar Thuras, while the documentary Ceol na gCoillte delves into an underexplored chapter in the shared histories of Ireland and Canada.

Scoil Samhraidh Willie Clancy returns for its third series, while Geantraí is also back, as is Ceolaireacht. A new series Scoil Cheoil an Earraigh comes from the traditional music festival on the Dingle Peninsula.

Nuacht TG4 will continue to bring the latest national, regional, international and Gaeilge related news nightly at 7pm, while 7 Lá on Tuesdays sees weekly analysis of important stories. And the award-winning current affairs series Iniúchadh TG4 will explore political, societal, and economic issues.

TG4’s children’s Irish language channel, Cúla4, celebrates its first anniversary with a range of original commissioned series for younger viewers. It airs daily, from 6am to 8pm. Nuacht Cúla4 the six-minute news bulletin for children, broadcasts from Tuesday to Friday at 1.30pm and 5.30pm.

TG4’S online learning platform TG4 Foghlaim is designed for people who want to improve their Irish while the station’s online brand MOLSCÉAL will continue to tell stories from Gaeltacht areas and Irish language communities on social media and BLOC,TG4’s shared social media hub, will serve younger audiences.

More information at TG4 Fómhar ’24.

Pictured: TG4 launched its autumn schedule in The Dean in Galway City on Monday with many of the station’s well-known faces in attendance. Pictured at the event were Caitríona Nic An tSaoir, Niamh Ní Chróinín, Gemma Ní Chionnaith, Caoimhe Ní Chaathail, Fiona Ní Fhlaithearta and Eimear Ní Chonaola.