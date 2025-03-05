TG4 appoints first ever woman to Director General role

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

TG4 has appointed the first ever woman to the Director General role

Deirdre Ní Choistín has been appointed following a competitive public recruitment process.

She will succeed Alan Esslemont who has been in the role since 2016 and who is stepping down in April

Deirdre has considerable experience in many roles within the Irish language station over her 25 years

Prior to being the station’s first Head of News and Current Affairs, she alo served as Communications Manager

She is also Editor of current affairs series Iniúchadh and of children’s news service Nuacht Cúla4.

A Kildare native, Deirdre and her husband are raising their four sons through Irish in An Spidéal