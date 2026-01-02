TG4 airs special evening of poetry and music dedicated to departing President

-
A fitting tribute to a President who devoted so much of his life to the promotion of arts and culture will be screened on TG4 – with a host of Ireland’s best known artists queueing up to join in the celebration.
TG4 presents Against All Certainty – Ceiliúradh ar Mhicheál D. Ó hUiginn, a powerful and uplifting celebration of poetry, music and performance honouring President Michael D. Higgins and the release of his debut spoken-word album Against All Certainty, on Claddagh Records.
Recorded at a special event presented by the National Concert Hall in September, the programme captures an extraordinary gathering of many of Ireland’s most celebrated artists, who came together to mark the release of President Higgins’s first spoken-word album on Claddagh Records and to celebrate his profound contribution to Irish cultural life.
Hosted by Tommy Tiernan, the evening features readings of poetry from Against All Certainty by leading literary voices including Paula Meehan and Sebastian Barry, alongside a remarkable musical line-up featuring Mary Coughlan, Paul Brady, Imelda May, Martin Hayes, Rónán Ó Snodaigh and Andy Irvine.
All performances are accompanied by the National Symphony Orchestra Ireland, conducted by David Brophy, creating a rich and moving fusion of word and music.
The concert, titled Against All Certainty: A Celebration of Michael D. Higgins, took place at the National Concert Hall and stands as a tribute not only to President Higgins’s poetry, but also to his enduring legacy and advocacy for the arts, culture and creative expression throughout his presidency.
President Higgins is the author of four poetry collections—The Betrayal, The Season of Fire, An Arid Season, and New and Selected Poems.
Against All Certainty marks his first recorded spoken-word project, created at Áras an Uachtaráin, and brings his poetry to new audiences through the voices of some of Ireland’s most distinctive performers.
Against All Certainty – Ceiliúradh ar Mhicheál D. Ó hUiginn celebrates language, music and imagination, and is a fitting tribute to one of Ireland’s most influential poets and cultural champions.
The programme airs on TG4 this Saturday, January 3, at 9pm and will be available to audiences worldwide on TG4.ie.
Pictured: Tribute…Michael D Higgins with Martin Hayes and Imelda May.
