Test results for Ballyloughane and Grattan Beaches expected today

Results from tests carried out at Ballyloughane and Grattan Beaches are expected today – (depending on analysis turnaround.)

Do Not Swim notices have been in place at both areas this week, due to a storm overflow incident at Mutton Island Wastewater Treatment Plant.

The precautionary measure was taken over concerns there may be increased levels of bacteria due to heavy rainfall on Sunday last.

Galway City Council, working with the HSE and EPA agreed the notices would stay in place until results from Monday’s sampling are received.